Cigna reports early results of debt tender offers

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announces the results of its offers to purchase for cash of up to $500M Senior Notes due 2022 and up to $950M Senior Notes due 2023, and such tender offer of both the notes.

The 2022 and 2023 Existing Notes are referred as the "Securities" and the 2022 and 2023 Notes Tender Offer is referred as the "Tender Offers."

In connection with the 2022 Notes Tender Offer, it is expected that all of Cigna's 4.000% Senior Notes due 2022 will be accepted for purchase and will not be subject to proration, and Express Scripts' 3.900% Senior Notes due 2022 will be subject to a proration factor of ~50.0% and will not be accepted for purchase.

Cigna's 3.900% Senior Notes due 2022 will not be accepted for purchase.

In connection with the 2023 Notes Tender Offer, Cigna's 7.650% Senior Notes due 2023 will be accepted for purchase and will not be subject to proration, and 3.750% Senior Notes due 2023 will be subject to a proration factor of ~33.5%.

The Company will not accept for purchase its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2023 and Express Scripts' 3.000% Senior Notes due 2023.

Payment for the Securities as of the Early Tender Date is anticipated to to be made on March 19.

The Tender Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on March 31.