Planet Fitness looks to stay financially fit

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is closing all its corporate stores due to the coronavirus outbreak and advising franchisees to do the same. The company says it will reevaluate the timing of reopening on an ongoing basis.

Planet Fitness is trying a quick pivot by enhancing the functionality of its mobile app to include access to fitness content and over 500 exercises for in-home workouts series. Free fitness classes for the general public are also being offered. Of course, a real concern is if some gym members return even after the coronavirus outbreak is resolved.

On the balance sheet side of things, Planet Fitness is halting share repurchases for the time being. The company says the action will help ensure that it can use its strong levels of liquidity to fund ongoing operating expenses.

Management update: "We are very focused on managing this evolving situation. Based on our cash position of $436 million at the end of 2019 combined with cash flow generated from operations year-to-date and availability under our financing facility, we believe we have sufficient liquidity to carry us well beyond the end of this year."

PLNT -15.20% premarket to $30.01.

Source: Press Release