Athene files shelf registration related to share structure change

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) files a normal course shelf registration after completing its transaction with Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to eliminate Athene's multi-class share structure.

As it previously announced, Athene's M-Class shares were converted into a combination of warrants and class A shares.

Currently, no recipient of the converted securities, including Athene's senior management and directors, has intentions to sell those securities or any other interest in the company.

Also Athene has no plans to sell equity interests through the shelf registration.

Additionally, Athene's CFO, Martin Klein acquired 4,000 class A common shares at $25.25 per share, bringing his direct holdings to 142,449 class A shares.

Marc Beilinson, an Athene director, acquired 800 depositary shares of series A preference shares at $22.41 each, bringing his holdings to 10,800 shares.