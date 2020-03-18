ConocoPhillips to cut 2020 capex by ~10%, slow stock buybacks

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it will cut its 2020 capital spending plan by $700M, a ~10% decrease from previously announced guidance.

The reduction will be sourced by slowing operated development activity in the Lower 48, expected decreases in non-operated activity in the Lower 48, and deferred drilling in Alaska, which will lower full-year production guidance by ~20K boe/day.

Conoco also will trim planned share buybacks to a quarterly run rate of $250M beginning in Q2 from the previous $750M run rate.

The company says its capital and share repurchase actions will save $2.2B in cash with limited impact to productive capacity.

A webcast will be held today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the actions.