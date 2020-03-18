Semi targets trimmed ahead of recession

BofA trims a slate of semiconductor names, assuming "recessionary conditions" in Q2 and that the environment won't normalize until next year.

Analyst Vivek Arya notes the sector's "low visibility" and says that semis aren't the place to hide during uncertain times.

Arya says downside could be limited since the sector sell-off already bakes in major earnings cuts.

Target cuts: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from $70 to $60, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) from $350 to $300, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from $58 to $53, Texas instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from $135 to $125, and Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) from $105 to $85.

More action: Morgan Stanley has its own semi target cuts, noting that a "global recession is now the base case."

Cuts: TXN from $119 to the Street-low $107, INTC by $8 to $61, Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from $69 to $61, and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from $73 to $52.50.