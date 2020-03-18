Biomerica up 114% premarket on advancement of rapid coronavirus test

Thinly traded nano cap Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) rockets 114% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its announcement that it has started shipping initial samples of its COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test that can generate results in 10 minutes and can be performed in non-laboratory settings.

The disposable point-of-care serology test detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in a finger-stick sample and will sell for less than $10.

The company says it has begun the application process for Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. and has filed a provisional patent application with the USPTO with broad claims around the technology used to identify several coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, SARS and MERS.