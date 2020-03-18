Nomura names two online retailers set to disrupt

Nomura Instinet analyst Steve McManus checks in this morning with two bullish initiations in the online retail space.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL): "We think REAL is poised to gain share, and we expect hyper GMV and sales growth at a ~30% CAGR through 2022. In our view, REAL's business model exhibits a unique, sticky marketplace dynamic with barriers to entry. Further, we see multiple margin levers that should support a path to improved profitability. Last, given the recent and significant multiple re-rating, we see a compelling entry point

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX): "While there are apparent near-term risks to the algo, we believe this is priced into the multiple. Key investment themes include a small share in a growing TAM that the company is helping to expand; the point of differentiation in the model is the barrier to entry, leveraging data science and inventory algorithms with a stylist to add a personal touch; a proven, profitable model, with some setbacks but with levers to pull to drive an inflection."

Nomura assigns a price target of $16 to REAL to rep 111% upside potential and a PT of $18 to SFIX to rep 33% upside. Both are tagged with a Buy rating.