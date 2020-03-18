Safehold raises $141M in upsized stock offering, placement

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) raises gross proceeds of $141M through public stock offering and private placement.

Prices public offering of 1.3M shares of its common stock at $46.88 per share, or 5.0% lower than its closing price of $49.35 on Tuesday.

The public offering was increased from 900K shares.

Grants underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 195K shares.

Offering is expected to close on March 20, 2020.

Concurrent with the completion of the public offering, Safehold will sell to iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a private placement 1.7M shares of common stock at the public offering price, which represents ~557% of the total shares to be issued in the public offering and the concurrent iStar private placement.

Intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and concurrent iStar private placement to make additional ground lease investments and for general business purposes.