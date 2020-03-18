Endeavour Silver says updated Terronera study disappoints

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) says an updated pre-feasibility study for the Terronera silver-gold mine in Mexico returned "less robust economics" than a prior study.

Endeavour says it will initiate a review of the studies to assess all assumptions and optimize the project design and economics before proceeding to a full independent feasibility study.

CEO Bradford Cooke says the Terronera project has the potential to become the company's "largest, lowest cost and longest life mine," but now will "reconceptualize the project."

The company also says it is implementing plans to minimize the risks of the coronavirus to employees and to the business; no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported at any of the company's sites in Canada, Mexico and Chile.