Cardiol Therapeutics inks deal for pharmaceutical cannabidiol

Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCPK:CRTPF) has signed a supplier agreement to offer its pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Shoppers will be the exclusive retailer of Cardiol's CardiolRx brand of cannabidiol products in Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cardiol's manufacturing partner, Dalton Pharma Services will supply Cardiol's pharmaceutical cannabidiol products to Shoppers for resale in all provinces and territories in Canada through Shoppers' online store.

Cardiol's cannabidiol will be sold initially in three dosage formats: 100mg/mL, 50mg/mL, and 25mg/mL. Shoppers also has the right to resell all future products available from Cardiol's product line, subject to any and all regulations.