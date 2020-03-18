ECB losing control? EU bonds sink

Newish ECB boss Christine Lagarde flubbed her debut meeting a couple of weeks back, and has been curiously quiet since.

So far, the reign of Lagarde has been a far cry from previous ECB head Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes" attitude.

The result has been a sharp rise in yields across the continent. Maybe this needed to happen - after all Spanish 10-year yields were approaching zero not long ago - but perhaps now's not the best time.

Today's action: Spanish 10-year +28.5 basis points to 1.31%, Italian 10-year +30.5 basis points to 2.68%, Germany 10-year +16 basis points to -0.27%.

Checking stocks, the Stoxx 600 is down 4.2% . led by a 5.1% decline in France.

