Howard Hughes sells MD Anderson Woodlands medical building

Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) sells a 208K-square-foot building in the Woodlands, which is home to an MD Anderson cancer care facility, for $115M.

Transaction brings in net proceeds of $64M and marks a gain of $52M on a cash basis and is expected to result in a gain of ~$39M on a GAAP basis.

The sale was done on a tax-free basis for federal income tax purposes as part of a reverse 1031 exchange involving the company's December purchase from Occidental of two Class AAA office towers, recently rebranded as The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway.

The sale is part of the company's plan to sell ~$2B in non-core assets to be reinvested in its core master planned communities that include The Woodlands, The Woodland Hills, and Bridgeland, all in the Houston area; Summerlin, NV; Ward Village, HI; and downtown Columbia, MD.