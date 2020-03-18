Pembina Pipeline to cut 2020 capex by 40%-50%, defer some projects

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) says it is reducing its 2020 capital spending plans by C$900M-C$1.1B, 40%-50% lower than its previous planned capex of C$2.3B, to C$1.2B-C$1.4B, in response to lower energy prices and the coronavirus.

Pembina also will defer some of its previously announced expansion projects, including Peace Pipeline expansions, representing C$1.55B of total capital, as well as removing additional discretionary capital spending from its 2020 capital budget.

The deferred projects were expected to come into service largely during 2021-23 and thus will not materially affect Pembina's 2020 adjusted EBITDA.

The company says the spending cuts will be directed towards reducing leverage and enhancing its financial position.