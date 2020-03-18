U.S. equity funds suffer $17.5B of outflows in February: Morningstar

Morningstar estimates $17.5B flowed out of U.S. equity funds in February, with actively managed funds suffering almost $20.0B in redemptions.

Taxable-bond funds experienced $23.3B of inflows in the month; long-government funds had their strongest inflows since early 2019 as investors hedged their equity positions and appeared ready to take interest-rate risk instead of credit risk.

Money market funds pulled in $31.4B in February; it's the first time since October 2019 that money market funds gathered more assets than long-term funds, which had $25.5B of inflows.

Among the top-10 U.S. fund families, Vanguard led long-term inflows of $19.8B in February, while SPDR State Street Global Advisors had the worst outflows — more than $27.0B due to SPY's outflows.