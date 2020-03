SLS, APRN among premarket gainers

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) +133% on advancement of rapid coronavirus test.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) +55% on coronavirus vaccine plan.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +46% on coronavirus vaccine deal.

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) +41% on expectation of business boom.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) +33%.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +28% on progress with coronavirus vaccine.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) +16% on announcing positive antigen-specific immune response data for Nelipepimut-S in women with ductal carcinoma in situ of the breast from phase 2 VADIS study.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +18% on successfully deploying its secure application access solution to allow work-from-home policies for their employees.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) +14% .

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) +11% on offering free immunity boosters with all smoothie and shake purchases throughout the remainder of cold and flu season especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) +12% .

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) +11% on LungFit BRO COVID-19 Program.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) +12%.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +12% on seeking partner to develop Piclidenoson for coronavirus.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) +11% on announcing positive final safety and efficacy data from clinical trial of off-the-shelf allocetra in patients with severe sepsis.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) +7% .

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) +7% .

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +5% .