Barclays clips American Airlines on balance sheet risk

Barclays drops American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight.

The obvious issue at hand is the 90% drop in Q2 revenue that Barclays says it's forecasting.

"While we expect American and others will aggressively cut capacity in this scenario, cash burn from operating losses and lower pre-booked travel (air traffic liability reduction) will stress balance sheets," warns analyst Brandon Oglenski.

Oglenski says American's aggressive balance sheet management has placed the company in a difficult predicament and sees equity dilution if the downturn in travel demand is prolonged.

Barclays assigns a price target of $20 to AAL vs. the average sell-side PT of $27.13.