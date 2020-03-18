AMC -14.5% on new downgrades

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is setting up for another sharp move down, falling 14.5% premarket amid new downgrades as it responds to the coronavirus crisis with dark theaters.

Citigroup cut the stock to Sell, expecting a total shutdown in Q2 to be mitigated only by a "modest" recovery in Q3. Analyst Jason Bazinet has set his price target to a Street-low $1 - 60% downside from its already depressed price.

That's based on a 7x multiple of estimated 2021 EBITDA, assuming the company can tap additional liquidity that might not be available due to leverage.

B. Riley FBR cut to Neutral from Buy, and set its price target to $3.50 (now implying 41% upside).

And Barrington Research cut to Market Perform from Outperform and reduced its price target to $7 (implying a hefty 182% upside).