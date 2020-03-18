Seeking Alpha
Commodities  | On the Move | Top News

Miners set to plunge at the open; copper hits four-year low

|About: Rio Tinto Group (RIO)|By: , SA News Editor

Mining stocks are set to suffer today from tumbling metal prices, as stimulus measures fail to improve investor confidence over the rapidly deteriorating global economic outlook.

Among broad global miners: RIO -8.5%, BHP -8.3%, VALE -9.4% pre-market.

Copper is the worst performer among the metals, with prices in London slumping below $5K/metric ton for the first time since 2016; FCX -9.7%, TECK -4.1%.

Among steel producers: X -8.2%, NUE -5.6%, STLD -6.7%, CMC -6.3%, MT -10.5% pre-market.

Iron ore futures in Singapore rose on signs the coronavirus spread in China is coming under control, but CLF -6.8% pre-market; aluminum miner AA -10%.

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, DBB, SLX, CPER, GNR, JJN, MXI, GUNR, HAP, JJC, JJM, JJT, RJZ, GRES, UBM, JJUB, FTRI, JJU