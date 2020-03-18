Starbucks tries to rally the troops (and investors)

Starbucks (SBUX N/A ) Kevin Johnson says the company has the financial strength and resilience to manage through this extraordinary time as it activates the new "to go" model across the the U.S. and Canada.

Starbucks says it will offer paid sick leave and catastrophe pay, as well as new mental-health benefits for U.S. partners and their families.

On the delivery front, Starbucks indicates that in its program will reach national U.S. availability by the end of April.

There is also a little treat for investors with Starbucks announcing a new repurchase authorization for up to 40M shares. The authorization is in addition to the approximately 16M shares that remained available under an existing authorization.

Source: Press Release