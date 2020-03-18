Sellas Life Sciences up 4% on encouraging nelipepimut-S data

SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS +4.4% ) bucks the broad market selloff, albeit on light volume, in reaction to preliminary data from an NCI-sponsored 13-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, VADIS, evaluating nelipepimut-S (NPS), combination with a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), in pre- and post-menopausal women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) of the breast who are HLA-A2+ or A3+ positive, express HER2 at IHC 1+, 2+, or 3+ levels.

Nine participants received NPS + GM-CSF while four received GM-CSF only. The relative frequency of NPS-specific CD8 cytotoxic T-lymphocytes was twice as large in the NPS cohort, implying in vivo immunogenicity of the cancer vaccine in DCIS.

No new safety signals were observed.

DCIS is a non-invasive condition in which abnormal cells are found in the lining of a breast duct and have not spread to other tissues. In some cases, it can become invasive.