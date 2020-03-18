Bernanke and Yellen urge Fed to buy corporate bonds - FT

While the Fed has taken a number of steps to inject liquidity into the financial system and prevent credit markets from freezing as economic activity drops off because of the coronavirus, it can do more, write two former Fed chairs in an op-ed in the Financial Times.

As Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren has suggested, the central bank could ask Congress for authority to buy limited amounts of investment-grade corporate debt, write Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke.

Most central banks already have that authority; the Bank of England and the European Central Bank use it regularly.

"The Fed's intervention could help restart that part of the corporate debt market, which is under significant stress," they said. "Such a program would have to be carefully calibrated to minimize the credit risk taken by the Fed while still providing needed liquidity to an essential market."

Among other programs, the Fed, with support of Treasury and the Congress, could restart the Term Asset-Backed Lending facility, which was used during the 2008 crisis in expanding credit to households and businesses.

It could also explore a low-cost financing facility for banks to support lending to households and small business adversely affected by the crisis — something similar to the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme, they said.