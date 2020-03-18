FedEx fights the tape after earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is holding on to a 1.55% gain on a brutal market day after reporting better-than-feared Q4 results and noting some slight improvement in China/Asia demand during the conference call.

There are some price target drops today from analysts on FedEx, but that's more of a case of playing catch-up to the market collapse than anything alarming from the FDX report. And while the company suspended its full-year guidance, that was largely anticipated.

PT revisions on FedEx: Cowen to $156 from $160, UBS to $135 from $141, Susquehanna to $100 from $145.

