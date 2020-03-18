Disney ad-tech firm TrueX is on block - WSJ

Disney (DIS -7% ) is looking to shed TrueX, an ad-tech company that it absorbed along with other media assets it picked up in its $71B deal with Twenty-First Century Fox.

Web users know TrueX from the ad format that asks for pre-interaction with an ad in exchange for fewer/no commercials during content. Hulu has used the format, as well as Fox, Turner and Pandora Media.

Fox had bought TrueX for near $200M in 2014; by the time of the Disney deal, its annual revenue was less than $100M, the WSJ says.