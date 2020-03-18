Airbus tumbles; EU wants to settle subsidy issue

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF -22.5% ) shares opened the session losing a fifth of their value after the U.S. raised tariffs on European aircraft, further denting the planemaker already hurt by coronavirus turmoil.

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan underscored the EU's desire to negotiate a settlement over aircraft subsidies when he spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday.

"The EU had made concrete proposals related to existing subsidies and future disciplines in this sector and the commission negotiating team will follow up actively with their U.S. counterparts in the coming days," according to a spokesman.