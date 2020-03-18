Consumer sector slammed by social distancing reality

There are some decimating drops in the consumer sector today. Traders think that investors are pricing in the reality that the current social distancing efforts could go on longer than the two to three weeks that companies have built into their immediate plans.

Just a few of the names with eye-popping declines are Marriott International (MAR -20.8% ), United Airline (UAL -15.9% ), Nike (NKE -6.6% ), Coca-Cola (KO -8.5% ), Home Depot (HD -9% ), Lowe's (LOW -8.4% ), PepsiCo (PEP -4.8% ), Avis Budget (CAR -27.9% ), Ross Stores (ROST -10% ), TJX Companies (TJX -8.4% ), Mondelez International (MDLZ -5.5% ) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -8.8% ).