H&R Block drops 9.3% after pulling FY2020 guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) sinks 9.3% after the tax preparer withdraws FY2020 guidance after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the Treasury would allow a deferral of tax payments to the Internal Revenue Service for up to 90 days after the usual April 15 deadline.

Moreover, certain states have also extended or may extend tax filing deadlines, the company said.

As recently as March 5, HRB had reiterated its outlook for revenue growth 1.5%-3.5% and EBITDA margin of 24%-26% for its fiscal year ending April 30, 2020.