Qudian sees Q1 loss as it shrinks its loan book; shares fall

Qudian (NYSE:QD) slides 6.5% after the company said it expects a material loss in Q1 2020, citing reduced origination volume combined with higher provisions for receivables and losses on guarantee and risk assurance liabilities.

Notes near-term asset quality challenges since its vintage M1+ delinquency rate reached 5.6% in December 2019 and D1 delinquency rate doubled to 20% in February 2020 from ~10% for Q3 2019.

Plans to continue mitigating risk exposure to the consumer credit market by reducing its loan book aggressively in H1 2020.

During the first two months of 2020, average monthly transaction volume in its loan book and open platform further decreased by ~50% and 61%, respectively, vs. the average monthly transaction volume in Q4 2019.

The company's CFO also resigned due to personal reasons.

