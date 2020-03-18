'Clear winner' Walmart moves to 52-week high

Amazon may be the online gorilla, but Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) store network and supplier leverage is unmatched, writes Matthew Boyle at Bloomberg.

According to Gordon Haskett, Walmart is far and away the most popular choice among new online grocery shoppers, at 58%. Second is Amazon/Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN) at 14%. Target (NYSE:TGT) is third at 10%, then Kroger (NYSE:KR) at 6%, and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) at 4%.

Walmart is "a clear winner," says Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman, forecasting a 3% rise same-store sales this year vs. his previous estimate 0.5%.