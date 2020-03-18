U.S. spending drops on Uber, Lyft

U.S. consumers spent 21% less on Uber (UBER -10.1%) rides in the week ending on March 16 compared to the prior week, according to new Edison Trends data via the WSJ.
Rival Lyft (LYFT -7.2%) declined 19% in the same week.
The declines happened before California, the home state of both companies, issued its shelter-in-place order.
Shifting to the eight weeks ending on March 2, the week-over-week average spending on rides grew 3% for Uber and 4% for Lyft.
