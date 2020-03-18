Dominion files for $500M-share offering

Dominion Energy (D -3.8% ) confirms filing for as much as $500M aggregate at-the-market equity offering program, to support its financing needs.

Dominion has said it expects to have enough cash and available credit to face its funding needs; it had ~$1.1B in cash and $3.4B available under a $6B credit facility as of March 13.

The company says the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation "could lead to extended disruption of economic activity in our markets," and it will "take additional precautions as we believe are warranted."