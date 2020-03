Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is down 10.2% after a cut to Neutral at B. Riley FBR.

The firm pointed to a number of factors in the downgrade, including its high leverage - total debt in its last report was $12.69B, with $1.33B in cash - and headwinds for its recently acquired regional sports networks.

It's cut its price target to $22 from $35, now implying 82% upside.

While sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors have been Bullish, the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.