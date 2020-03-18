Parsley Energy cuts 2020 capex by more than 40%

Parsley Energy (PE -13.4% ) says it is cutting its 2020 capital budget to less than $1B, a reduction of more than 40% at the midpoint from its previous budget plan of $1.6B-$1.8B.

Parsley plans to further reduce its baseline activity pace to 4-6 rigs and 2-3 frac spreads over the next several weeks, after it already dropped to three frac spreads and had approved plans to drop to 12 rigs from 15 development rigs and five frac spreads on average in January and February.

In the context of $30-$35 WTI oil prices for the rest of the year, Parsley is now targeting at least $225M of free cash flow, an increase of nearly $150M from the company's preliminary target.

Parsley also says its executive officers will cut their respective annual cash compensation by at least 50% from 2019.