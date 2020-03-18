Iveric bio delays start of second Zimura study due to Covid-19

Citing the COVID-19 threat, IVERIC bio (ISEE -9.5% ) has decided to delay the start of enrollment in its second pivotal Phase 2 study evaluating lead candidate Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. It expects to launch recruitment as soon as COVID-19 abates.

The first trial, OPH2003, achieved the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in GA growth at month 12 versus control.

GA refers to areas of the retina where cells waste away and die. These regions frequently look like maps hence the name.