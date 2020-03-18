Pantry loading picks from UBS

UBS thinks the surge in food and packaged goods demand could just be getting started. What has started as a rush on toilet paper and hand sanitizer is expected to expand.

"We anticipate Food trends to accelerate further vs other Staples categories as the impact of restaurant & school closures drives a strong shift in consumer spend to online, grocery shopping and at-home consumption. Since the first meaningful spike in both new U.S. and Italy COVID-19 cases was reported on 2/24, large cap HPC has significantly outperformed Packaged Food, Beverage and Beauty stocks. This dislocation suggests Food stocks still have room to rally near-term as consumer behavior shifts to grocery in coming weeks."

The firm's current list of Buy-rated stocks includes Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD). Looking ahead further, if the trend of keeping pantries stocked continues even after the pandemic, companies seen benefiting include General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg (NYSE:K), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB).