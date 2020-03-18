Canada's largest banks to provide relief for customers affected by Covid-19

Bank of Montreal (BMO -6% ), CIBC (CM -3.3% ), National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF)(OTC:NTIFF), RBC Royal Bank (RY -6.1% ), Scotiabank (BNS -5.5% ), and TD Bank (TD -4.5% ) commit to work with personal and small business banking customers on a case-by-case basis to help them manage through challenges such as pay disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The support will include up to a six-month payment deferral for mortgages and the opportunity for relief on other credit products, they said.

Other issues affecting their customers may include childcare disruption due to school closures or those facing the illness themselves.