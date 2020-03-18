Existential threat for leveraged rate plays

Based on the price action in mortgage REITs (agency, credit, commercial), and other borrow short/lend long players, there's real question about whether 1) They'll be able to continue to find financing, and/or 2) Whether their borrowers can pay them back.

Nearly the entire mortgage REIT sector can be had for less than 50% of book value. Some action today: Annaly (NLY -19.6% ), AGNC Investment <<AGNC>, Chimera (CIM -33.3% ), Two Harbors (TWO -25.6% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT -29% ), Invesco (IVR -28.3% ), MFA Financial (MFA -34.8% ), New Residential (NRZ -36.9% ).

Highly popular leveraged Pimco CEFs: Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (PDI -8.1% ), Pimco High Income Fund (PHK -12.5% ), Pimco Dynamic Credit Credit Income Fund (PCI -9.8% ).

Commercial lenders: Starwood (STWD -23.9% ), Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT -33.8% ), Ladder Capital (LADR -32.5% ), Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT -33.9% ), Apollo Commercial (ARI -31.4% ).

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT