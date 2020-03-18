Nokia in deals with China Mobile, Chunghwa Telecom

In Nokia's (NYSE:NOK) deals today, the company has partnered with China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) in order to deliver a landslide monitoring/early warning system for highway operations in Guangxi province.

Working with BGIGC Group, Nokia has deployed the system on one of the province's main highways, providing management with real-time reports on changes in ground conditions and incline stability across highway slopes. it's based on Nokia's IMPACT IoT platform.

And it's secured a 5G deal with Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to provide RAN service and take responsibility for 5G radio network deployment in Central and Southern Taiwan.

Chunghwa targets July to launch its 5G service, including 4K and VR.