Intel releasing neuromorphic research system

Intel (INTC -2.6% ) announces the general readiness of Pohoiki Springs, a neuromorphic research system meant to solve AI and other computationally difficult problems.

The Pohoiki Springs system has about 770 neuromorphic research chips and computational capacity of about 100M neurons, similar to the brain of a small mammal like a mole-rat.

The system is meant to be used during the research phase and will be available to members of the Intel Neuromorphic Research Community, which includes university and government labs and a few companies like Airbus and Accenture.