Suppliers tumble as Boeing seeks aid

Boeing suppliers are heading deep into the red after the U.S. planemaker called for a $60B lifeline for the U.S. aerospace industry.

Any liquidity provided "will be used for payments to suppliers to maintain the health of the supply chain," according to the company.

The big standout is Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -27.2 ), which builds several important pieces of BA aircraft, including the fuselage of the 737, portions of the 787 fuselage, as well as cockpit sections.