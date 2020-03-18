Armata Pharma nabs $5M award to support AP-PA02 study; shares up 8%

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has awarded $5M to Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP +7.5% ) to help fund a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas airway infections in people with cystic fibrosis.

AP-PA02, a second-generation version of AP-PA01, consists of a mixture of complementary bacteriophages (viruses that kill bacteria by infecting them, multiplying inside than bursting through the cell membrane in order to release the next generation of phages). The company says its approach overcomes certain pathogens' antibiotic resistance.