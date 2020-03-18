U.S. ethanol prices plummet to lowest since 2003

Crude oil prices are not the only energy commodity that's falling, as U.S. ethanol prices have hit their lowest levels in 17 years, according to S&P Global Platts.

Ethanol trading on Chicago's Argo Terminal reportedly closed at $0.99/gallon on Tuesday, the lowest price for the corn-based fuel since 2003 and the first time its assessed value has dropped below $1/gallon.

S&P Global's Sophie Byron says the price decline has been driven by coronavirus-related demand fears and falling gasoline prices in the Saudi-Russia oil price war, which has added to downward pressure on an already oversupplied ethanol market.

Although some ethanol plants may shift their production to make disinfectants in the short term, Platts says those volumes likely would not make a dent on prices.

Potentially relevant tickers include CVI, CVRR, HFC, MPC, VLO, PSX, PBF, ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE

ETFs: CORN, FUE