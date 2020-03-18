Performance Food Group passes Wells Fargo stress test

Wells Fargo weighs in on Performance Food Group (PFGC -24.2% )after the huge sell-off amid concerns over the restaurant industry shutdown. Due to the anxiety over the balance sheet and accounts receivable risk, WF ran a stress test on Performance Food Group.

"PFGC had $1.3 billion available as of 12/28 under its revolver and is covenant light. An EBITDA/interest covenant of 1x comes into play only if the company has less than $300 million remaining under its revolver. Our stress test says it’s possible under an extremely conservative scenario (cases are down 70% in calendar Q2 and Q3 and there is no working capital benefit) that the company could draw $150-200 million per quarter from its revolver, but even this seems far away from a liquidity crunch."

PFGC traded at an all-time low of $8.76 earlier in the session.