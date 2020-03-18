Enlivex reports final data from study of Allocetra in severe sepsis

Following up from interim results announced in November 2019, Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV -21.5% ) reports final data from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating Allocetra-OTS, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy designed to avert excessive and life-threatening immune responses called cytokine storms, in ICU patients with severe sepsis.

The study, conducted at Hadassah Medical Center in Israel, compared 10 patients treated with Allocetra with a matched control group of 37 who received standard-of-care treatment during 2014 - 2019.

Mortality at day 28 was 0% in the Allocetra group compared to 27% in the control group.

Each of the 10 Allocetra-treated patients had 2-5 dysfunctional organ systems upon admission to the ICU and all completely recovered. The majority of patients in the control group experienced an increase in organ failure state.

The average length of stay in the ICU for the Allocetra cohort was 4 days versus ~11 days in the matched control cohort.

On the safety front, Allocetra was safe and well-tolerated with no serious unexpected adverse events.