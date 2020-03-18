Imperial cuts ViacomCBS target with no March Madness

Imperial Capital has lowered its price target on ViacomCBS (VIAC -17.2% , VIACA -14% ) after processing the fallout of coronavirus responses.

It's sticking with its Outperform rating, but reduced its target on VIAC to $46 from $58. That still implies 336% upside from a current $10.63.

The cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament - always a key event for CBS - could mean a hit to Q1 ad revenues of $350M, the firm says.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on ViacomCBS prospects, as are Seeking Alpha Authors; VIAC has a Quant Rating of Neutral.