Energy names crushed again as oil crude skid accelerates

The energy sector (XLE -10.3%) again trades behind the remaining 10 S&P sectors, pressured by another sharp drop in the price of crude oil and the persistence of weak sentiment.
Crude continues its freefall, with April WTI now -15.7% to $22.72/bbl and May Brent -9.3% to $26.05/bbl, both near two-decade lows.
The energy sector is now -57% since the end of 2019 vs. a 24.5% YTD drop in the S&P 500.
Among notable movers: MPC -18%, FANG -16%, CLR -14.1%, VLO -13.4%, CVX -11.7%, TOT -11.4%, OXY -9.9%, BP -9.4%, PSX -8.9%, MRO -8.4%, RDS.B -8.2%.
Pipeline names are hit especially hard: PAA -31.2%, OKE -25.9%, ET -22%, KMI -19.3%, WMB -19.1%, EPD -13.2%.
ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, ERX, GUSH, XES, DRIP, FENY, ERY, FIF, DIG, NDP, IYE, DUG, IEO, IEZ, CRAK