Energy names crushed again as oil skid accelerates

The energy sector (XLE -10.3% ) again trades behind the remaining 10 S&P sectors, pressured by another sharp drop in the price of crude oil and the persistence of weak sentiment.

Crude continues its freefall, with April WTI now -15.7% to $22.72/bbl and May Brent -9.3% to $26.05/bbl, both near two-decade lows.

The energy sector is now -57% since the end of 2019 vs. a 24.5% YTD drop in the S&P 500.

Among notable movers: MPC -18% , FANG -16% , CLR -14.1% , VLO -13.4% , CVX -11.7% , TOT -11.4% , OXY -9.9% , BP -9.4% , PSX -8.9% , MRO -8.4% , RDS.B -8.2% .

Pipeline names are hit especially hard: PAA -31.2% , OKE -25.9% , ET -22% , KMI -19.3% , WMB -19.1% , EPD -13.2% .

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, ERX, GUSH, XES, DRIP, FENY, ERY, FIF, DIG, NDP, IYE, DUG, IEO, IEZ, CRAK