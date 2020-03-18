A spring season to forget for Six Flags

Once again the news isn't great for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX).

In a fresh note out today, Oppenheimer models Six Flags as if the theme park operator's parks will be closed until the beginning of July, seen as realistic based on projections.

The firm sees the extended period of closures leading to 2020 EBITDA of $150M vs. $450M prior estimate.

Looking down the road, analyst Ian Zaffino sees it as unlikely that Six Flags gets a federal bailout or loan forgiveness.