Canada unveils C$82B stimulus plan

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to introduce a stimulus package totaling C$82B (US$56.7B), made up of C$27B in direct support for individuals and companies and C$55B in tax deferrals for households and businesses.

The loonie rises 2.3% against the greenback.

The package equals ~3% of Canada's economy as the country, like just about every other country in the world, deals with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Tuesday night, government officials were talking about a plan to spend just 1% of the nation’s economy on stimulus measures.

Canada's outlook is particularly hard hit by the slide in the price of Canadian crude, which sank to under $10 a barrel for the first time after oil-sands producers were forced to delay maintenance, pushing more oil into the market at an already terrible time.

