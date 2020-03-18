IMAX insiders buy shares amid free-fall

IMAX is still suffering along with the rest of the movie-theater industry today, while its CEO is taking advantage with a share purchase.
Richard Gelfond disclosed that he purchased 25,000 shares yesterday, at an average price of $7.8514.
That brings his direct beneficial ownership to 296,992 shares.
Chief Legal Officer Robert Lister also bought 5,000 shares yesterday, and President Mark Welton bought 5,000 shares as well.
Shares are down another 13% today to $6.23, with most theaters closed for an indefinite period. They've fallen more than 53% in a week.
