IMAX insiders buy shares amid free-fall

IMAX is still suffering along with the rest of the movie-theater industry today, while its CEO is taking advantage with a share purchase.

Richard Gelfond disclosed that he purchased 25,000 shares yesterday, at an average price of $7.8514.

That brings his direct beneficial ownership to 296,992 shares.

Chief Legal Officer Robert Lister also bought 5,000 shares yesterday, and President Mark Welton bought 5,000 shares as well.