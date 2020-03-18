Exxon pays big premium to borrow

Exxon Mobil (XOM -6.9% ) paid a "huge premium" in raising $8.5B in new debt yesterday as it sought to take advantage of a window opening in the U.S. credit markets to issue bonds.

Exxon, which is rated Aaa/AA by credit rating agencies, issued its debt at a 60 basis point premium to PepsiCo, which has a lower investment-grade rating of A1/A+, as the rout in energy prices and the coronavirus outbreak has shaken investor confidence in the company and the energy industry.

Despite the higher cost of the new debt, Exxon will be relieved just to have been able to raise the funds, Bill Zox, chief investment officer of fixed income at Diamond Hill Capital Management, tells Reuters.

Exxon's debt pile totaled $46.9B as of the end of December.